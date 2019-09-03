UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Rally Held

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:35 PM

The employees of the district accounts office, Kohat hold rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and strongly condemned the Indian government for committing atrocities against innocent Muslim of the Indian Occupied valley

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :The employees of the district accounts office, Kohat hold rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and strongly condemned the Indian government for committing atrocities against innocent Muslim of the Indian Occupied valley.

The rally led by district accounts officer Mir Zali Khan was taken out from district office complex to KDA Gate-2.

The participants were holding banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiri people, saying that their struggle for freedom would bear fruit soon.

Mir Zali urged the international community and the UN to take notice of the grave situation of humans' rights violations in the Indian held Kashmir and enforce relevant resolutions of United Nations to resolve the issue.

More Stories From Kashmir

