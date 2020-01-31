UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Rally Held At Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 09:59 PM

Kashmir solidarity rally held at Faisalabad

A Kashmir solidarity rally was held in Dijkot under the aegis of tehsil Saddar administration on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) -:A Kashmir solidarity rally was held in Dijkot under the aegis of tehsil Saddar administration on Friday.

Special sports Advisor to CM Malik Umar Farooq and AC Saddar Umar Maqbool led the rally.

Officers of different departments, civil society and a large number of students participated in the rally.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans in favour of Kashmiris.

Advisor Malik Umar Farooq said that Pakistani nation was standing with their Kashmiri brethren and would continue their moral, diplomatic and political support till independence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Civil Society Independence Saddar Moral

Recent Stories

President AJK appreciates increase in Gilgit Balti ..

1 hour ago

Huraira’s half-century on debut secures Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

Sindh High Court bars administration of hampering ..

2 minutes ago

Growers advised water wheat crop after 80 to 90 da ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani national wins award for global water cri ..

2 minutes ago

Italy Declares 6-Month Emergency Over Coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.