Kashmir solidarity rally held at Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) -:A Kashmir solidarity rally was held in Dijkot under the aegis of tehsil Saddar administration on Friday.

Special sports Advisor to CM Malik Umar Farooq and AC Saddar Umar Maqbool led the rally.

Officers of different departments, civil society and a large number of students participated in the rally.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans in favour of Kashmiris.

Advisor Malik Umar Farooq said that Pakistani nation was standing with their Kashmiri brethren and would continue their moral, diplomatic and political support till independence.