Kashmir solidarity rally held at Jarranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ):Government Girls Degree College Jarranwala organised a Kashmir solidarity seminar and a rally on Friday.

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer Uddin led the rally which was participated by AC Jarranwala Umar Daraz Gondal, SP Tariq Mahmood Sukhera, Principal Aneela, Ch Taimoor, Ali, Imran Yusuf, large number of students and people from different walks of life.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans in favour of Kashmiris.

The minister said that Pakistani nation was standing with Kashmiri brethren and their support would continue till their independence.

"We condemn the Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir," he said and urged the international community to play its role in resolving the issue.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the Kashmir issue at every fora of the world.

The minister said that Pakistani nation was very brave and it would never hesitate to sacrifice their lives for national sovereignty.