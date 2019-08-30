UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Rally Held At Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:36 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Rally held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) organized a rally, here on Friday, against the atrocities of the Indian forces and to express solidarity with Kashmiris

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) organized a rally, here on Friday, against the atrocities of the Indian forces and to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The rally was led by PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman while a large number of faculty members, staff and students participated in the rally.

The participants of the rally were holding flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir along with banners and placards inscribing slogans against the Indian forces and their brutalities in Indian held Kashmir.

The participants also expressed complete solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman urged the world to use its influence to globally pressurize India to stop terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Vice Chancellor strongly condemned the prevailing large scale violation of human rights by the Indian army.

He said that Kashmir was Pakistan's jugular vein and the freedom was the basic right of the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none can deny this fact.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Army Agriculture Jammu Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Minister for resolving TAPI issues at earliest

27 seconds ago

Key US inflation measure remains tame in July

30 seconds ago

EU to 'Do More' in Arctic, Keep It Free From Geopo ..

32 seconds ago

Russian, Chinese Prime Ministers to Meet on Septem ..

35 seconds ago

Turkish President Calls Situation in Idlib 'Unacce ..

21 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan distributes awards among ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.