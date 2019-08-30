Kashmir Solidarity Rally held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) organized a rally, here on Friday, against the atrocities of the Indian forces and to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The rally was led by PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman while a large number of faculty members, staff and students participated in the rally.

The participants of the rally were holding flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir along with banners and placards inscribing slogans against the Indian forces and their brutalities in Indian held Kashmir.

The participants also expressed complete solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman urged the world to use its influence to globally pressurize India to stop terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Vice Chancellor strongly condemned the prevailing large scale violation of human rights by the Indian army.

He said that Kashmir was Pakistan's jugular vein and the freedom was the basic right of the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none can deny this fact.