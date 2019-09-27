UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Rally Held In Lower Dir

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 12:13 PM

The district administration and the civil society including students and trade unions held a rally to express solidarity with people of Kashmir, urging that the issue should be resolved in line with resolutions of the United Nations

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The district administration and the civil society including students and trade unions held a rally to express solidarity with people of Kashmir, urging that the issue should be resolved in line with resolutions of the United Nations. The rally attended by people from across the society started from Gurguri Chowk and culminated at Shaheed Chowk Timergara.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with various slogans in the favour of�Kashmir people. �They condemned the continuous lockdown in the occupied valley and abolishing of special status of�Kashmir�through Article 370 and 35A and demanded that the curfew may be lifted forthwith in Indian Occupied�Kashmir.

�They said that world should take immediate notice of the Indian occupation forces that were committing atrocities and involved in genocide of Kashmiri people. � The prominent participants were Anwar-ud-Din,President Bazar trade Union, Maulana Nabi Shah (JUI) and Laqia Zada, General Secretary of Trade Union.��The speakers demanded that due to lockdown with 56th consecutive days women and children had especially badly suffered. �They demanded that theInternational Human right Organizations must take serious notice of the India human right violations.

