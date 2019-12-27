Kashmir Solidarity rally held in Lower Dir

(@imziishan)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The district administration and the civil society Friday held a rally to express solidarity with people of Kashmir, urging that the issue should be resolved in line with resolutions of the United Nations.

The function was held at Balambat under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Timergera Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan and attended by people from across the society, including students, teachers and trade unions.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with various slogans in the favour of Kashmir people. They condemned the continuous lockdown in the occupied valley and demanded that the curfew may be lifted forthwith in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

They said that world should take immediate notice of the Indian occupation forces that were committing atrocities and involved in genocide of Kashmiri people.

They demanded that the International Human right Organizations must take serious notice of the India human right violations.

The Speakers also appreciated the positive role of Pakistani government and stated that Pakistan had always supported peace and prosperity whereas India always responded in a negative manner.