Kashmir solidarity rally held in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :District government organized a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris at general bus stand here on Friday.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Kamran Bukhari led the rally while transport owners and scores of citizens participated in it. The rally culminated at Vehari chowk.

The participants carried out pana-flexes inscribed slogans against India over brutalities in Indian held Kashmir.