UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Rally Held In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:41 PM

Kashmir solidarity rally held in Multan

A seminar, followed by a Kashmir solidarity rally, was organised by hundreds of students from different educational institutions among women, here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A seminar, followed by a Kashmir solidarity rally, was organised by hundreds of students from different educational institutions among women, here on Friday.

The events were held under the aegis of the district administration at Multan Arts Council.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Nadeem Qureshi, MPA Mohander Pal Singh, ADC Hidayatullah, CEO education Riaz Khan, RE Multan Arts Council Tahir Mahmood and DC Secondary Education Saeed Ahmad participated as chief guest in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadeem Qureshi said the entire nation was standing with Kashmiri brethren and shoulder to shoulder with the army to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy.

MPA Mohander Pal said Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan, as declared by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He predicted that sooner or later the Indian states Asam, Khalistan and Kashmir would be liberated from India.

RE Multan Arts Council announced that the council hall would be provided free of cost to any of the organisations which wanted to conduct programmes on the Kashmir cause till Feb 5 (Wednesday).

A rally was taken out from MAC to Pull Mouj Darya after seminar.

Earlier, schoolchildren presented tableau to highlight the atrocities being committed against the Kashmiri people by the Indian forces in held Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Multan Army Education Punjab Muhammad Ali Jinnah Women From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

1 in 3 Pakistanis do not think revoking the consti ..

13 minutes ago

Shazad Dada elected President of OICCI – the lar ..

21 minutes ago

Two drug pushers rounded up in Sialkot

5 minutes ago

Germany Concerned by 'Brazen' Violations of Libya ..

5 minutes ago

About 200 French Citizens Arrive in France From Ch ..

5 minutes ago

Murderer awarded death sentence, life imprisonment ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.