Kashmir solidarity rally held in Multan

A seminar, followed by a Kashmir solidarity rally, was organised by hundreds of students from different educational institutions among women, here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A seminar, followed by a Kashmir solidarity rally, was organised by hundreds of students from different educational institutions among women, here on Friday.

The events were held under the aegis of the district administration at Multan Arts Council.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Nadeem Qureshi, MPA Mohander Pal Singh, ADC Hidayatullah, CEO education Riaz Khan, RE Multan Arts Council Tahir Mahmood and DC Secondary Education Saeed Ahmad participated as chief guest in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadeem Qureshi said the entire nation was standing with Kashmiri brethren and shoulder to shoulder with the army to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy.

MPA Mohander Pal said Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan, as declared by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He predicted that sooner or later the Indian states Asam, Khalistan and Kashmir would be liberated from India.

RE Multan Arts Council announced that the council hall would be provided free of cost to any of the organisations which wanted to conduct programmes on the Kashmir cause till Feb 5 (Wednesday).

A rally was taken out from MAC to Pull Mouj Darya after seminar.

Earlier, schoolchildren presented tableau to highlight the atrocities being committed against the Kashmiri people by the Indian forces in held Kashmir.