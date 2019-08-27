Kashmir solidarity rally held in Pabbi

A large number of people participated in rally held here Tuesday to show solidarity with Kashmiri people and condemned the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir

PABBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A large number of people participated in rally held here Tuesday to show solidarity with Kashmiri people and condemned the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir . The rally was led by Chairman Standing Committee on Energy, Dr Imran khattak and Member Provincial Assembly Attique ur Rehman Khattak whic was participated by local government representatives, students and people from all walk of life.

The participants of the rally raised slogans in favor of Pakistan army and condemned the brutal oppression against the people of Occupied Kashmir. They called on United Nations and international community to help resolve Kashmir issue as par aspiration of Kashmir people.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Imran Khattak said that Pakistan would continue its support to its Kashmiri brothern and would never leave them alone come what may. "We will go to any extent to support Kashmiris", he expressed.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and our government has taken effective steps to highlight Kashmir issue at international level and exposed fascist face of India and violation of human rights. He said that our armed forces would give befitting response if war was imposed on our country.