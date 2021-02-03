UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Rally Held In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 04:35 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The civil society on Wednesday here organized a motorcycle rally in Sukkur as they chanted slogans in support of Kashmiri brethern.

Citizens were seen participating in the rally carrying Pakistani flags and placards inscribed with slogans in solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Addressing the rally, social activists Muhammad Salim Bhutti and Arif Nawaz Soomro said that Pakistanis are with Kashmiris and they should not consider themselves alone.

They urged the United Nations to take immediate notice over atrocities and barbarism being committed against innocent Kashmiris by timid Indian forces.

