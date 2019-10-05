Kashmir solidarity rally held in Surab

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The local administration took out a rally to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir in Surab area of Kalat district on Friday.

The rally was led by Assistant Commissioner Surab Bangul Khan Bugti, it started from District education Office.

District Education Officer Abid Hussain Baloch, District Health Officer, Dr, Aslam Mullazai, SHO Surab Sanaullah Mangal, officials, students and civil society member participated in the rally.

They were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against Indian atrocities in the Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, Assistant Commissioner said Kashmiris have right to live their independent lives and occupied Kashmir issue should be addressed as per the United Nations resolutions. Peace was not possible in the region without resolving Kashmir issue, he added.