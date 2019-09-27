UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Rally In Bannu

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 05:04 PM

Kashmir solidarity rally in Bannu

The district administration Friday carried out solidarity rally with people of occupied Kashmir here, condemned Indian forces' atrocities against innocent people of Kashmir

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : The district administration Friday carried out solidarity rally with people of occupied Kashmir here, condemned Indian forces' atrocities against innocent people of Kashmir.

The rally was participated by civil society, civil servants, students and general public where people were chanting slogans for giving right to self-determination to Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir.

They said Indian Premier Modi was an extremist personality and having strong anti Muslim sentiments.

They urged the world community especially United Nations to take notice of India's human rights' violation in occupied Kashmir.

They expressed solidarity with Kashmiris and said that solidarity rallies would continue till the Kashmiris were given independence from illegal Indian occupation.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Civil Society Independence Muslim From

Recent Stories

PIA Revives its Cargo in Leaps and Bounds

3 minutes ago

U.S. jobless claims raise last week

3 seconds ago

6 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visits s ..

5 seconds ago

Modi's fascist agenda to be exposed at all forums: ..

7 minutes ago

Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD) to ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.