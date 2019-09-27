Kashmir solidarity rally in Bannu

The district administration Friday carried out solidarity rally with people of occupied Kashmir here, condemned Indian forces' atrocities against innocent people of Kashmir

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : The district administration Friday carried out solidarity rally with people of occupied Kashmir here, condemned Indian forces' atrocities against innocent people of Kashmir.

The rally was participated by civil society, civil servants, students and general public where people were chanting slogans for giving right to self-determination to Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir.

They said Indian Premier Modi was an extremist personality and having strong anti Muslim sentiments.

They urged the world community especially United Nations to take notice of India's human rights' violation in occupied Kashmir.

They expressed solidarity with Kashmiris and said that solidarity rallies would continue till the Kashmiris were given independence from illegal Indian occupation.