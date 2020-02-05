Kashmir solidarity rally organized in Musa Kheil

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :A rally took out to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in which people from differenr walks of life participated and they strongly condemned brutalities of Indian in Occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

The rally led by Deputy Commissioner Munir Ahmed Khan Kakar which was carried out from DC Office and culminated at main Chowk of the area after marching different routes, said press release issued here.

Civil Society members, Anjuman Tejiran, personnel of Education, officials of departments and political parties leaders attended the rally.

Participants of the rally took placards and they chanted slogans against aggression of India in Occupied Kashmir "Kashmir is part of Pakistan".

Deputy Commissioner said Indian government and it's army were utilizing its each efforts to suppress voice of Kashmiri people while such black policies were foiled by people of Kasmir through their positive struggle there.

He said people including women, children, and aged men were being deprived from all basic facilities including health, clean water, education, network and mobile services due to several consecutive months of curfews.

He said time has come that international organizations should play their due role to resolve cause of Kashmir according to charter of United Nation because solution of Kashmir was very significant for maintaining peace of regional.