Kashmir Solidarity rally to be taken out on Aug 10

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Kashmir Solidarity Rally will be taken out on August 10, under the arrangements of Divisional administration.

The rally would start from the District Council Chowk at 11.00 AM and culminate at Hilal-e-Ahmar Chowk after passing through different roads.

The rally is being organised to express complete solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in wake of Indian illegal act of changing the constitutional status of Indian Occupied Kashmir, said Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti here on Friday.

He informed that all heads of Federal, provincial and district departments including judiciary, media, traders, Chamber of Commerce and citizens belonging to all walks of life would participate in the rally. He informed that black day would also be observed across the division like other parts of the country on August 15. The black flags would be hoisted at the public and private buildings to condemn theIndian atrocities in held Kashmir.