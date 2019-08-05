Kashmir-Solidarity-Two-Hyderabad

The activists of various political parties including Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Quomi Movement, Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League, Jamat Islami and Pak Sarzameen Party also took out rallies led by their leaders to denounce Indian brutalities committed against people of occupied valley

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ):The activists of various political parties including Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Quomi Movement, Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League, Jamat Islami and Pak Sarzameen Party also took out rallies led by their leaders to denounce Indian brutalities committed against people of occupied valley.

The political activists attended the rallies in large number to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren who were subjected to state suppression by Indian occupation forces.

The Government College University Hyderabad has also observed Kashmir Solidarity Day and took out rally against Indian brutalities with the innocent people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The faculty members, students and other employees of the Government College University marched towards Press Club Hyderabad from Old campus where they merged in with the main rally of the education institutions.

The participants of the rallies chanted slogans against the brutalities and human rights violation committed by Indian forces against innocent Kashmiri people who were denied of their right to self determination despite having passed clear resolutions by the United Nations Organization.

While addressing the rallies, the participants said that India had been committing human rights abuses in Kashmir for years while the international community remains silent, including those nations who claim to be torch-bearers of justice.

They said the Indian occupation forces have imposed curfew like restriction in the occupied region and placed Kashmiri freedom movement leaders including two former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest late Sunday night.

They urged the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) and the international community to cut off all kinds of ties with India to force it to end brutalities in the disputed territory.

They said the people of Kashmir have rejected the move for abrogation of Article 35 A and 370 of the Indian constitution by Indian Government, which gives special status to Kashmiris.

The participants assured their Kashmiri brethren that the people and the government of Pakistan will continue to support their struggle for right to self determination till the last drop of the blood.