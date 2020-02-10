Kashmir Solidarity 'Walk and Talk' on Feb 12

In order to express support to Kashmir Freedom Struggle, a Solidarity Walk would be organized from 6th Road to Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) Stadium Road Rawalpindi on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :In order to express support to Kashmir Freedom Struggle, a Solidarity Walk would be organized from 6th Road to Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) Stadium Road Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The march, scheduled at 14:00 hours, would be followed by a seminar to highlight the plight of struggling Kashmiris and raise voice for their freedom from Indian occupation.

Renowned Kashmiri intellectuals are scheduled to address the seminar, according to press statement issued here on Monday.

The seminar would be held in the main auditorium Rawalpindi Arts Council at 15:00 hours, the press statement added.

The Kashmir Solidarity programmes have been organized by Center for Advanced Studies in Health and Technology (CASHT).