Kashmir solidarity walk held at BISE

(@imziishan)

A walk was arranged to express solidarity with Kashmiris after announcement of intermediate results by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabd on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :A walk was arranged to express solidarity with Kashmiris after announcement of intermediate results by the board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabd on Wednesday.

Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatiana led the walk while Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer uddin Khan, parliamentarians Ch Latif Nazar, Mian waris Aziz, Ferdous Rae, Saeed Ahmed Saeedi, Chairperson BISE Dr Tayyba Shaheen, Controller Examination Dr Mrs Shehnaz Alvi, Secretary BISE Ch Muhammad Afzal, position holders, teachers, parents and students participated.

The participants were carrying banners, posters and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiris.