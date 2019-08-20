Kashmir solidarity youth convention held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kashmir Solidarity youth convention was held under the aegis of Jamat e Islami Youth Wing at Al-Markaz Islami here Sunday. District President Ch Umar Farooq Gujjar presided over the function

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) Kashmir Solidarity youth convention was held under the aegis of Jamat e Islami Youth Wing at Al-Markaz Islami here Sunday. District President Ch Umar Farooq Gujjar presided over the function. JI District Ameer Engr Azeem Randhawa, Vice Presidents Punjab Rana Adnan Khan, Zabihullah, District General Secretary Rashid Mahmood, Malik Usama Nazir and large number youngsters participated in the convention.

JI District Ameer Azeem Randhawa said that world was well aware about the issue of Held Kashmir and Indian brutalities on Kashmiris.

He urged the UN and OIC to play their role for resolving the long-standing issue as per the aspirations of Kashmiris.

He said that Modi had been involved in killing of Muslims in Gujrat, adding that Modi had committed that he was part of the movement for dividing the Pakistan into two parts.

He said that Pakistani nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren in their movement of independence.