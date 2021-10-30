'Kashmir solution can bring durable peace in region

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM) has said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is an internationally recognized dispute which can be resolved by implementing the UN resolutions.

The JKMM Information Secretary, Shabbir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Kashmiris had been struggling for their birth right to self-determination for more than seven decades and India, despite using every brutal tactic, couldn't suppress their legitimate freedom movement, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that Indian forces had broken all records of atrocities in the occupied territory on which the silence of the international community was condemnable. He added that the Indian forces' personnel had created an atmosphere of fear across the territory but the people of Kashmir were still in high spirits and were determined to carry forward the mission of their martyrs to its logical conclusion.

The JKMM leader appealed to the international community particularly the United Nations to take notice of the Indian atrocities in IIOJK and play role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad said that Indian troops had intensified their brutalities in IIOJK and were killing innocent youth during so-called cordon and search operations.

Paying tributes to the martyred youth, he said that the troops were continuously killing innocent Kashmiris in the territory. He said India cannot change the reality of the Kashmir dispute through its cruel tactics and urged New Delhi to give up its oppressive policy on Kashmir and resolve the dispute by giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

