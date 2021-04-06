Kashmir targeted on all fronts to ensure a graveyard-silence in IoK: JKNF

Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Tuesday while expressing serious concern over the stepped up human rights violations and killing of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, said that Kashmir was turned into a slaughterhouse where innocent youth were being ruthlessly killed day in and day out

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Tuesday while expressing serious concern over the stepped up human rights violations and killing of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, said that Kashmir was turned into a slaughterhouse where innocent youth were being ruthlessly killed day in and day out.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman said, "People in the Indian occupied Kashmir are being targeted on all fronts by New Delhi to ensure a graveyard-silence in the region".

Referring to the growing incidents of Indian state terrorism the spokesman said that Indian forces were killing innocent civilians in particular the youth to create an environment of fear among the masses.

Terming genocidal killing of Kashmiris by the Indian forces as a grave existential threat to Kashmiris he said, "Unabated bloodbath and the unending cycle of vicious violence in Kashmir is part of India's deep rooted conspiracy to change the demography of the region".

He said that Kashmiris were living in a state of constant fear of being killed, arrested, harassed and humiliated by the Indian forces' personnel deployed at every nook and corner of the state.

He said nocturnal raids; cardoon and search operations were being conducted at a time when the valley is witnessing a new wave of COVID-19 virus, which is being considered deadlier of the first two weaves.

Expressing his anguish over the world community's deafening silence over the human rights violations in Kashmir Mr. Rehman said, "The irony is that not a single voice is raising against India that has broken all records of barbarism and brutality in the occupied territory".

He said that every segment of life in Kashmir has suffered due to the war imposed on Kashmiris by the Indian state.

"No one is safe in Kashmir, not to talk about political activists, even civil society activists, human rights defenders and journalists and their families are being deliberately targeted, terrorized to silence them", he said adding that the ghost of NIA and ED was threatening every freedom loving person, their families and businessmen. "People are facing atrocities, curbs, jails, interrogation at the hands of India from decades, however New Delhi can yield nothing out of such coercive measures"Regarding the illegal and continued detention of the Party chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan and other Hurriyat leaders the spokesman urged the world human rights organizations to play their role in early release of all Kashmiri prisoners languishing in Indian jails.

Voicing his concern over the hike in Corona cases in India he urged the world human rights bodies to impress upon the government of India to release Kashmiri prisoners who were detained in highly congested prisons where inmates were at high risk of contracting the deadly virus.