"Kashmir Through Art" Highlights Plight Of People In IIOJK During Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:48 PM

Islamabad Youth Forum for Kashmir on Saturday organized a ceremony "Kashmir Through Art" to highlight the plight of people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during lockdown through creative and high-quality artwork

Addressing to the event Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shrieen Mazari emphasized the need to introduce diversity and richness of culture into Kashmiri activism as an intrinsic part of Pakistan's foreign policy.

She said that there was a need to promote "Culture of Resistance" to highlight the Kashmir issue at international level, adding "We need to identify new tools of diplomacy and get rid of old and traditional means." She further highlighted that PM Imran Khan developed an effective narrative for Kashmir cause at international level and we must take it forward.

She also said that culture of Kashmir was rich, adding we must promote Kashmir cause through its music, films and art.

The speakers highlighted that art was best way to unveil the Indian atrocities during lock down in IIOJK.

More than 100 paintings received from all over the country showing the high-quality artwork of famous artists, students and persons belonging to different walk of life.

First prize was won by Faiza Ghani, second prize by Saadia Umer Khyam and third prize by Zain ul Abadin in the competition.

These paintings depicted the lockdown situation in . A large number of people from various sectors came to see the exhibition.

