Kashmir to observe Aug 05 as Black Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jammu and Kashmir State people, both sides of the Line of Control will observe August 05, Saturday as Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir and as Black Day

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) , Jammu and Kashmir State people, both sides of the Line of Control will observe August 05, Saturday as Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir and as Black Day.

The Kashmiris will observe the Black Day on the call given by all Kashmiri freedom organizations, to mourn against the Indian government's decision of August 05, 2019 to abrogate the special status of the Jammu Kashmir State.

On August 5 in 2019, the Modi-led Hindutva government revoked Article 370 which granted special status to the internationally recognized disputed territory and unlawfully imposed a brutal military and police siege.

The day will be marked with daylong street protests and a complete shutter-down strike on the call of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other organizations on both sides of the LOC including in occupied Srinagar and its suburbs.