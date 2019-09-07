Kashmir turmoil eye-opener for justice loving people: AJK President

Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said "solidarity expressed by the people of Balochistan with the Kashmiris is an unequivocal and loud message to the rulers in Delhi that they can not divert the attention of the world from the repression in occupied Jammu Kashmir by creating unrest in Baluchistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said "solidarity expressed by the people of Balochistan with the Kashmiris is an unequivocal and loud message to the rulers in Delhi that they can not divert the attention of the world from the repression in occupied Jammu Kashmir by creating unrest in Baluchistan.

Addressing a joint media conference with Baluchistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in the State's capital town, Sardar Masood said "India is waging a proxy war in the province of Baluchistan with an aim to punish Pakistan for its political and diplomatic support to the people of IOK", according to AJK Presidential Secretariat's official statement issued Saturday evening.

The President said that patriotic people of the Baluchistan province and valiant armed forces of the country have frustrated the Indian nefarious designs by bringing peace to the area and putting the province on the path of progress and prosperity.

"With law and order situation in effective control, now the province of Baluchistan is set to become a hub of business, trade and an economic engine of the entire country, he added.

"Kashmir is a disputed region whereas Baluchistan is a federating unit of Pakistan and established province of the country. The terrorist activities, being carried out by India are a clear violation of the international laws and conventions on terrorism", President Khan said.

Highlighting the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the President said "Karbala-like situation prevails in the held territory where neither food items nor medicines and other essential commodities are available to the people because of the curfew imposed for over one month.

The AJK president called upon the UN Security Council to convene its emergency session, and secure an end to the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

"India is marching on the path of fascism, and is involved in crimes against humanity, he added.

The President expressed his profound gratitude to the people of Baluchistan for demonstrating unprecedented solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir by holding rallies, processions and solidarity marches in all nooks and corners of the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said like the whole of Pakistan, the people of Balochistan also stand with their besieged brethren struggling for the liberation of occupied Kashmir from the Indian yoke.

He said that the presence of high-level Baloch parliamentary delegation in the liberated territory to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren is a message for Srinagar, Delhi and New York that every citizen in the length and cranny of Pakistan supported right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

The Balochistan chief minister said that in 1965, the Pakistani people and Pakistan Army had thwarted enemy's designs, and this time too, the enemy will have to face a humiliating defeat in occupied Kashmir.

"Solidarity being expressed by people belonging to every stratum of life in all cities and provinces of Pakistan is evident that Kashmir issue is not confined to Foreign Office but the whole nation is emotional with the Kashmiri people," he added.

The Balochistan chief minister asserted that the international community and the international organizations will have to open their eyes against the Indian brutalities being perpetrated against the Kashmiri people, and will have to support the just struggle of Kashmir people.

"Several people in India itself are worried over the wildness and wickedness of Modi regime against the minorities and introduction of Hindu fanatic culture in the country," he added.

In reply to a question, Jam Kamal rejected India's propaganda about Baluchistan and said solidarity being expressed with Kashmiri brethren in every city of the province is the best rebuttal of the Indian blitz. "India has a hand in whatever incident of terrorism takes place in Pakistan," he added.

During the press conference, Senator Anwarul Haq said that United Nations as per its charter must support the armed struggle of the Kashmiri people to liberate their motherland from the Indian clutches.

Earlier, members of the delegation comprising Senator Anwarul Haq, Provincial Home Minister, Mir Ziaullah Langove, Provincial Food Minister, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Finance Minister Sardar Zahoor Buledi, Member Provincial Assembly, Abdul Wahid Siddiqui, Member Provincial Assembly, Gohram Bugti, Member Provincial Assembly, Qadir Nail, Advisor to CM Mitha Khan Kakar, Advisor Danaish Kumar, Bilal Kakar and Chief Secretary Baluchistan called on AJK President Sardar Masood Khan at President House and discussed with him the latest situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Later, members of the delegation from Balochistan and the AJK President Masood Khan along with state minister formed a human chain to express solidarity with oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.