UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Under Siege On 45th Consecutive Day Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 02:42 PM

Kashmir under siege on 45th consecutive day today

The curfew and communications blackout across occupied Kashmir entered 45th day, today amid shops and business establishments remained shut and schools without attendance in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The curfew and communications blackout across occupied Kashmir entered 45th day, today amid shops and business establishments remained shut and schools without attendance in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the schools remained open across the Valley but the students fail to turn up as parents are unwilling to send their wards to schools.

The attendance in government offices also remained thin.

The mobile telephone services and internet including broadband services were continued to remain suspended since August 5.

Due to the ongoing military clampdown, the people of the Kashmir valley are facing acute shortage of basic essentials including food, milk and life-saving drugs.

Under the prevailing circumstances, the local newspapers find it difficult to hit the stands, while they couldn't update their online editions.

Related Topics

India Shortage Internet Business Mobile Drugs August Media Government

Recent Stories

RAK saw record number of visitors in August

46 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $67.89 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia joins US-led maritime coalition to de ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Chilean President on Inde ..

1 hour ago

PJF to field Shah in six int'l events before year ..

4 minutes ago

Asian markets mixed ahead of key Fed meeting

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.