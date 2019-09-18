Kashmir under siege on 45th consecutive day today

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The curfew and communications blackout across occupied Kashmir entered 45th day, today amid shops and business establishments remained shut and schools without attendance in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the schools remained open across the Valley but the students fail to turn up as parents are unwilling to send their wards to schools.

The attendance in government offices also remained thin.

The mobile telephone services and internet including broadband services were continued to remain suspended since August 5.

Due to the ongoing military clampdown, the people of the Kashmir valley are facing acute shortage of basic essentials including food, milk and life-saving drugs.

Under the prevailing circumstances, the local newspapers find it difficult to hit the stands, while they couldn't update their online editions.