Kashmir Valley Remains Cut Off From Outside World

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 12:50 PM

The Kashmir valley remains cut off from the rest of the world for the 24th consecutive day on Wednesday (today) as the Indian occupation authorities continue to impose curfew and other restrictions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The Kashmir valley remains cut off from the rest of the world for the 24th consecutive day on Wednesday (today) as the Indian occupation authorities continue to impose curfew and other restrictions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian occupied Kashmir is under strict lockdown since 5th August when Narendra Modi-led Indian government announced repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian authorities have converted the Kashmir valley particularly Srinagar into a military garrison by deploying Indian troops and paramilitary personnel in every nook and corner to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the move. However, people repeatedly flouting the curfew and other restrictions have been staging protests to show their resentment against the Indian occupation and nefarious move.

Due to severe blockade, the residents are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines and the valley represents a humanitarian crisis.

All internet and communication services and tv channels are closed in the Kashmir valley and Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Rajouri areas of Jammu region since 5th of August.

Local newspapers could not update their online editions while majority of them could also not be printed due to restrictions. Schools in the Kashmir valley continue to register a very thin attendance of students in contrast to staff presence, according to officials.

On the other hand, almost all Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, have been put under house arrest or in jails. Over 10,000 Kashmiris including hundreds of political leaders and workers have been detained.

Those arrested also include even pro-India politicians like Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Engineer Abdur Rasheed and Shah Faesal.

The crackdown is so massive that jails and police stations have run out of space and many detainees have been lodged in makeshift detention centers.

