Kashmir valley undergoing environment of siege, harassment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Jammu and Kashmir Peer Panchal Peace Foundation Chairman, Muhammad Hanif Kalas, and Jammu and Kashmir Youth Forum President, Irshad Ahmad Malik in Indian Occupied Kashmir have said that the people of Kashmir are facing the worst difficulties due to continued curfew, restrictions and other repressive measures used by India in the territory.

According to Kashmir, the leaders in a statement said that New Delhi had virtually converted the entire Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu region into a big jail.

They demanded of the United Nations to take notice of Indian brutalities against the Kashmiri people and play its role in redeeming their inalienable right to self-determination.

Muhammad Hanif Kalas and Irashad Malik, who recently visited the Chenab valley, in their joint statement said that Indian troops and police personnel were deployed in each and every nook of the valley adding to the woes of the locals.

The leaders visited the residence of Abdul Ghani Goni in Bhadarwa and greeted him over his release after 24 years in illegal custody.

They said that they also wanted to visit Kishtwar but an environment of siege and harassment prevented them from going there.