Kashmir Volleyball Super League last rounds start

Kashmir Volleyball Super League (KVSL), a first-ever sports event of its kind, is being played in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) to promote the spirit of competitive sports at the State level

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ), Kashmir Volleyball Super League (KVSL), a first-ever sports event of its kind, is being played in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) to promote the spirit of competitive sports at the State level.

"It will not only provide a quality platform for the youth to demonstrate its talent, potential and energy but will create an environment that will instil discipline and spirit among the players, the sources told APP here on Thursday.

According to details, the "KVSL is being played in three stages across 3 x Divisions, 10 x Districts, 34 x Tehsils & 189 x Union councils of AJ&K. Over 5000 players (both smash & shoot versions) are competing at State level to win the title of KVSL CHAMPIONS".

Stage-1 was played at Union Council /District level while Stage-2 was played at the Division level for the ultimate showdown of the two best teams of Smash and one Shoot volleyball from each Division.

The final round of Stage-3 competitions will be held from 15 to 25 July 2023 in Muzaffarabad where Poonch Panjals, Muzaffarabad Bahadurs, Muzaffarabad Janbaz (from Muzaffarabad Division), Poonch Azads (from Poonch Division) Mirpur Badshah and Sher-e-Mirpur (from Mirpur Division) will face each other to strive for the KVSL Title.

A KVSL format has been conceived with the aim to provide a platform right from the Union Council level to give maximum exposure and opportunity to the young of AJK.

Talent Hunt Teams of Army, Navy, PAF, WAPDA and other departments will also be invited in state-level matches for the identification of talented players for national and international exposure.

"To add flavour and local public interest, KVSL is continuously being promoted through specifically designed pages on all social media platforms wherein teasers, promos, match highlights, players' interviews and match results are uploaded. Regular updates and results are also posted on KVSL website (www.kvsl.pk)", according to the sources.

A special theme song "Maidan Marley" of the event has also been launched on all social media platforms, the sources underlined adding that KVSL was being sponsored by Bank of AJK, SCO, Zindagi by JS Bank and Malik Shafique & Sons.