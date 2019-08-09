Kashmiri across AJK states express complete solidarity with IOK brethren

(@imziishan)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Kashmiri across the State of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Friday demonstrated complete solidarity with their brethren in Indian Held Kashmir and offered special prayers for tranquility in the area.

On the special directions of AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, the people thronged in all small and big cities at divisional and district levels after Jumma prayer and held protest rallies against the Indian abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A from its constitution.

The protesters all over AJK chanted anti India slogans and expressed their solidarity with their brothers and sisters of IOK. The angry protestors carrying placards inscribed with anti-India and anti Modi slogans set ablaze the effigies of Indian Prime Minister.

The speakers while terming the abrogation of the two Articles as the constitutional terrorism and an unlawful act and sheer violation of UN charter and said that constitutional amendment made by India was tantamount a suicidal attack on Kashmiri people. They said that India has usurp the basic rights of Kashmiri people by repealing of Article 370 and 35-A from its constitution and such ulterior designs could not able to suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiri people and such heinous acts would give rebirth to their freedom movement.

The speakers asserted that Indian rulers have to be held accountable for the crimes they had been committing against innocent people of Kashmir from last several decades.

A large demonstration came out from the Saheli Sarkar Masjid of AJK capital Muzaffarabad and other rallies from the different parts of the city also joined and staged strong protest against recent Indian act.

The unanimous resolutions were passed by the participants of different rallies and denounced the Indian move of revoking of articles and imposition of continued curfew on Kashmiri people which has paralyzed the normal life of the whole valley.

The speakers pledged to take every possible steps to help their brothers in IHK in this hour of tragedy and asked the government of Pakistan to boycott India at all levels and take up the issue at all high international forums and accelerate the diplomatic moves in all important capitals of the world and unveil Indian racial and terror face before the world community.