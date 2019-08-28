A US official of Kashmiri origin has given vivid description of her "terrifying" experiences during a trip to Srinagar just when India's crackdown in the disputed state of Kashmir began three weeks ago, saying there was total communications blackout

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ):A US official of Kashmiri origin has given vivid description of her "terrifying" experiences during a trip to Srinagar just when India's crackdown in the disputed state of Kashmir began three weeks ago, saying there was total communications blackout.

"I heard all sorts of reactions from Kashmiris suffering through this lockdown while we were there (from Aug 5 to 16) anger and frustration about how they and their children were being treated, but also resignation, because they have experienced these incredible indignities so many times over the past 30 years. By now, they feel powerless in deciding their fates," Mona Sahaf, who works as a federal prosecutor in Washington, DC, wrote in The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, a separate article in The New York Times also depicts the pain of Kashmiri people languishing under tough curfews and lockdowns.

Ms Sahaf, the federal prosecutor, said she had gone to Srinagar along with her 5-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter to visit her parents in her childhood home in the city, which came under siege as they stepped out of the airport.

She wrote: "The day we got to Srinagar for a 12-day trip from my home in Washington, DC, to see family, the Indian government cut all phones and Internet connections to the entire region. A new detachment of 30,000 troops joined the 500,000 soldiers already posted there. Hundreds of guarded checkpoints and barriers went up around the area. Simultaneously, the national government arrested or removed from Kashmir a number of its citizens, including political leaders...

"The drive to my mother's childhood home was lightning-speed, because the streets were deserted: no cars, no buses, no rickshaws, and this in August, the height of tourist season. Right away, I noticed the great increase in the number of military checkpoints. There were soldiers everywhere standing guard, seated in front of closed storefronts and hanging out of military vehicles. In certain sections of the city, an armed officer or barbed wire checkpoint was set up every 10 feet, at every corner, every alleyway.

"My family and I remained indoors at my mother's childhood home, where two of her siblings still live. We couldn't go meet relatives I had intended to see after seven years of absence, nor even call or text to tell them we had arrived. That night, on a televised evening news programme, we watched in shock as the government introduced bills to strip Kashmir of its special status under the Indian constitution, which had given Kashmir domestic autonomy over its domestic affairs. In that moment it began to click: This was what the heightened security and communications blackout was really all about. A day later, the bills had passed both houses of the Indian Parliament and forever altered Kashmir's status.

"My children asked questions I was unprepared to answer. Why can't we leave our homes? Why can't we walk outside? Will the military shoot at us is that why they're carrying long guns? I wondered if Kashmiri children who have been living in a militarized zone for their entire lives even ask these questions anymore.

"We waited anxiously to find out whether restrictions would be lifted after that first Friday, the Muslim holy day, but they stayed in place. Surely, we thought, the situation would improve before Eid, which was just two days later. The government would have to allow people out to ready themselves for this important holiday. And then the day before Eid, I saw a police truck driving through our neighbourhood blaring orders on its loudspeakers that all businesses were to close immediately. I saw military officers standing over an elderly shopkeeper as he hurried to close his doors. That day, as well as on Eid, 95 percent of the stores we saw remained closed.

"Perhaps after Eid then? Or perhaps three days after that, once India's Independence Day, Aug 15, had passed? "No and no. And now, nearly three weeks later, cellphones, Internet service, and most landlines remain cut off. It is the longest period that Kashmiris have been cut off from cellphones and the Internet (although, sadly, the government of India has employed the tactic against Kashmiris countless times). It is also the first time in memory that the government has ever cut landline service in Kashmir, leaving people with no way to communicate.

"The crackdown prevented people from accessing medical care. While we were there, I saw a mother bring her feverish toddler to my cousin's home seeking medical help, as she could not get her child to a doctor. My 75-year-old father bicycled to three pharmacies seeking injectable pain medication for his sister's husband, who was sleepless and suffering after a recent heart surgery. My relatives a pediatrician, a shopkeeper, dentists did not go to their jobs. Seeing Kashmiris out of work and unable to earn a living was heartbreaking; the state's economy is tourism-based, and many people try to earn their keep for the entire year during the summer. My 9- and 12-year-old nephews were trapped in their homes, unable to go to school. I asked their father if time would be added onto the school calendar to make up for days missed, but apparently, they would simply skip those units and move on.

"I left Srinagar with my children on Aug 16. We were stopped at multiple checkpoints, but because we had printed flight itineraries showing pre-purchased tickets, the military allowed us to pass.

"My mother and other relatives stayed behind. Now that we're back in DC, we are unable to communicate with them. (This past Wednesday, after several days since we'd been in contact, my mother walked more than three miles to a police station so she could call a woman in another Indian state, who then called me to tell me my family remains safe.) As soon as my flight out of Kashmir landed in New Delhi, I sent the many text messages that people had asked us to pass along once we were out, to let their relatives outside the country know that they were okay...

"Painful cycles of violence and curfews and communications blockades have gone on in Kashmir since the late 1980s. My cousins who grew up in Kashmir in the '80s and '90s lost three years of schooling because of curfews and crackdowns. I can't believe I'm seeing the same thing happen to their children 30 years later.

"Many friends reached out to my sister in (Washington) DC while my family was in Kashmir, concerned for our welfare, and they cheered upon our return. But it's impossible for me to feel any relief about being back, because my mother is still in Kashmir; my aunts, uncles, cousins and friends are still there, and they are not safe.

The truth is, I was naive. I never expected the communication blackout and curfews to last this long." In an op-ed piece article in The New York Times, Niya Shahdad, a young Kashmiri writer, also depicted the impact of India's clampdown on Kashmir.

Ms Shahdad wrote (in part): "The week that led to this night began with the Indian government deploying tens of thousands of troops in Kashmir, already the world's most densely militarized zone,and ended with the government's emergency evacuation of thousands of pilgrims, tourists and nonresident students under the guise of a potential terror threat.

"In between the troop deployment and the siege, Kashmiris about seven million people moved in all directions, stocking food, fuel and cash, under the weight and panic of what could happen tomorrow. Days of rumours, government orders and denials began to settle into the shape of three probabilities: the end of Kashmir's autonomy, the beginning of a war with Pakistan or both.

"Terror, in its most primal form, is unleashed in Kashmir through the fine balance between what is made known and what is kept unknown. The final message of that fourth night of August arrived from the corner of a distant room, where an old, forsaken landline rang out of the dark. I rushed to answer it, but in a moment indicative of what was to come, it merely echoed my voice back to me. Home was now a space of siege beyond which we could neither see, nor hear, nor tell, nor move.

"I lay awake next to my mother and heard the moonless night oscillate between the sound of paramilitary trucks driving past our neighbourhood and the sound of Beiga, the guardian of our home, walking through the house to check that our gates had locks on them. Now and then, my mother would turn from her sleep and ask, "Has something happened yet?" "The next morning, on Aug 5, in New Delhi, the Parliament of India passed the bill to erase our autonomy, statehood and residency rights and privileges.

"The blades of military helicopters circling above my roof on that cloudless, blue morning in Srinagar threw me out of the dream I had collapsed into and toward the window. I pushed it wide open and watched three black helicopters flying above our garden and then over a skyline of poplar trees and crimson roofs. A book that lay open on the windowsill had been revisited, more than once that week, for its quietest page: 'Is this the promised end? Or an image of that horror?' "Downstairs, my aunt, Asifa, entered through a side door and alarmed us with her sudden arrival amid the curfew. My mother and I rose to our feet and asked her whether something had gone wrong, but she continued to take off her shoes, in silence, and waited to sit herself down on the carpet before she could tell us in a steady, cautious voice, 'They took him last night,' and then let go of her breath. Her husband, my 63-year-old uncle,a businessman and civil society leader, had been arrested by Indian forces.

"Asifa spent the day repeating a crippled search for her husband that ended, each time, in between the two rows of troops that had seized the bridge in our neighbourhood. The world outside had been reduced to 900 meters about half a mile into which my aunt would disappear every couple of hours. Inside, we paced restlessly until she would return, quieter than the last time.

"Late that evening, we remembered we still owned an aged radio that sometimes worked when placed at the right angle. I carried it into the living room, where my mother, my aunt and I waited in silence for the song to end. Then a stranger's voice on Radio Kashmir broke the news to us: 'Modi sarkar ne aaj riyasat-e-Jammu Kashmir ko daffa 370 ke tehat hasil khususi ayeeni taraji ko khatam karne ka faisla kiya hai' ('Modi government has decided to abolish the special status granted to the state of Jammu and Kashmir by Article 370 of the constitution.') "There it was: the annexation of our land, and of the life that has survived upon that land. We looked at one another as the stranger's voice continued to pronounce our fate, and wept. My mother gulped her tears and said, to no one in particular, 'Kashmir has been finished off.' "The days that followed were spent in the lonely presence of what we now knew, and the vast absence of the freedom to respond to it. Time was measured by listening to the frequency of scattered traffic and planning the next hunt for news. But we remained trapped inside a sensation of stillness even as we climbed stairs and paced gardens. Home had turned into a large waiting room.

"After dark, a battle would begin between the wild, stray dogs that claim the streets of our neighbourhood for sleep and the troops that occupy it at every corner. The old gang of dogs barked, in chorus and in revolt, at the silent march of the half-masked, fully armed soldiers prying on their ground. Once the barks stretched into howls, it meant the soldiers were returning from the farther end of the road.

"A few miles from my home, in the inner city, where the protests are more intense and the oppression harsher, the orbit of siege was made from tear gas and chili grenades, lead pellets and aerial fire. The soldiers barged into homes and stole teenage boys from their sleep. From dawn to dusk, Kashmir lies naked under the gaze and practice of almost a million Indian troops and policemen." Ms Shahdad also said that a local newspaper had nothing about what was happening in the lockdown state.

"It did not inform us that 17-year-old Osaib Altaf, cornered by soldiers on a footbridge in Srinagar, had jumped into the Jhelum River and died; that at least 2,000 people had been jailed without charges; and that my uncle, one of them, was not in Kashmir but inside a jail in Agra. Nor would it be able to record, in the days to come, that 152 people had been injured by pellets and tear gas; that the family of Mohammad Ayub Khan, a 60-year-old salesman, found out after four days that tear gas fired by Indian troops had suffocated him to death; that a man walked 34 miles to call his son in New Delhi and let him know that his family was alive; that pharmacies were running short of lifesaving medicines and a young woman flew in from New Delhi and then walked 11 miles to bring insulin to her father.

"But inside my final evening in Kashmir, as I sat in our besieged garden, all I had in my hands were newspaper pages full of notices of wedding cancellations. Soon the silent day was separated from its silent night by a voice on the loudspeaker. It rode through town in a military jeep while announcing the fate of curfew: 'Apne gharon mein se mat nikalna. Karwai ki jaayegi.' ('Don't step out of your homes. Action will be taken.')"