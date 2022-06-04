UrduPoint.com

Kashmiri Children Continue To Bear Brunt Of Indian Brutalities

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Kashmiri children continued to bear the brunt of Indian brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as the world marked the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression on Saturday

The International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression had no meaning for Kashmiri children who continue to face Indian barbarity.

Children in IIOJK were the most affected victims of Indian troops' aggression.

Indian aggression against Kashmiri children had increased manifold, especially after the abrogation of Article 370.

Children in IIOJK were raped, abused, jailed, beaten and even killed by Indian troops.

Hundreds of Kashmiri children had been killed by Indian troops during the last 32 years in IIOJK.

Hundreds of Kashmiri children had lost their eyesight due to the firing of pellets by Indian troops.

Thousands of Kashmiri children had lost their parents since 1990 in IIOJK.

Kashmiri women and children were the biggest victims of the Modi regime's inhuman policies in IIOJK.

22,944 women were widowed and 107,860 children were orphaned in IIOJK from January 1989 to May 31, 2022.

Kashmiri children were being targeted during the use of violence in IIOJK.

The use of violence by Indian troops against children in IIOJK had lifelong impacts on their health and well-being.

The global community must not forget the plight of Kashmir children on the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression.

The best way to mark the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression was to rescue the Kashmiri children from Indian aggression.

The world should come forward to protect the Kashmiri children from Indian aggression.

