Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Friday said that the innocent children of occupied Kashmir were the most affected victims of the barbarity and aggression of the Indian occupation forces, and these children since they had grown-up, had witnessed nothing except the sounds of Indian guns, cries of the injured and the thick clouds of smoke rising from the arms and ammunition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Friday said that the innocent children of occupied Kashmir were the most affected victims of the barbarity and aggression of the Indian occupation forces, and these children since they had grown-up, had witnessed nothing except the sounds of Indian guns, cries of the injured and the thick clouds of smoke rising from the arms and ammunition.

"Hundreds of Kashmiri, children have been killed by the Indian army during the last three decades while thousands of others have lost their parents, and many others have passed their childhood in the Indian detention cells without any fault," he underlined.

In an interview with different electronic channels, on the occasion of the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, the AJK president regretted that the children who were to get the education and enjoy life with their parents, sisters and brothers as well as friends and were to become a useful segments of society were killed, put behind the bars or were deprived of their parents.

He said that three Kashmiri generations have grown up since the Indian aggression in Kashmir, but these generations have no ray of hope about their future because the so-called champions of human rights and the children rights across the world have shut their eyes towards the situation of Kashmir and given free hand to India to commit every kind of barbarity against the innocent children, women and the youth.

The AJK president said that after stripping the occupied territory of its special status, India has now invoked the policy of ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people in order to change the demography of the state. "Introduction of new domicile law, bifurcation of the state and to make it part of the union of India etc. and settling of non-Muslims and Hindus of India in Kashmir are part of the same heinous plan", he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of India and the RSS publicly say that they consider all non-Hindus as foreigners and they would free India of all these people and create Akhand Bharat. At the same time, he went on to say that the Indian rulers have been repeatedly threatening to use nuclear weapons against Pakistan and to occupy Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan," he said and added that we have no option but to prepare ourselves to frustrate India's sordid designs, and free the Kashmiri children of the Indian clutches.