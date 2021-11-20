UrduPoint.com

Kashmiri Children Worst Victims Of Indian Illegal Occupation

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 11:12 AM

Kashmiri children worst victims of Indian illegal occupation

Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism have martyred 909 children during the last thirty three years in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism have martyred 909 children during the last thirty three years in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the World Children Day, today, said the children are the worst victims of India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The report revealed that 909 children are among the 95,912 people martyred by the troops since January 1, 1989 till date.

The report said that the killing of civilians by the troops rendered 107,854 children orphaned in the territory during the period.

The report said that thousands of people including young school boys and girls were also injured by the pellets fired by Indian troops on peaceful protesters.

It added that dozens of persons including 19-month-old Hiba Jan, 4-year-old Zuhra Majeed, 8-year-old Asif Rashid, 8-year-old Owais Ahmad, 10-year-old Asif Ahmad Sheikh and 13-year-old Mir Arafat have lost their eyesight totally due to pellet injuries.

The report said a large number of school boys are among thousands of Kashmiris arrested since India scrapped the special status of IIOJK in August, 2019.

It maintained that conscientious people must raise voice for the rights of the Kashmiri children, adding that on World Children's Day, global community must not forget the plight of the children in IIOJK.

Related Topics

India Injured World Young Rashid Jammu January August 2019 Media

Recent Stories

Japan Mulls Releasing Oil Reserves to Respond to I ..

Japan Mulls Releasing Oil Reserves to Respond to Increasing Prices - Reports

23 seconds ago
 RPT - Lawmaker Protest of Biden Airstrikes Speaks ..

RPT - Lawmaker Protest of Biden Airstrikes Speaks to Power Struggle, Not Curbing ..

26 seconds ago
 RPT - Russian Citizen Nikitin May Be Deported From ..

RPT - Russian Citizen Nikitin May Be Deported From US in Early December - Lawyer

28 seconds ago
 OIC Secretary General Meets Saudi Arabia’s Forei ..

OIC Secretary General Meets Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th November 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.