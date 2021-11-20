Kashmiri children worst victims of Indian illegal occupation

Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism have martyred 909 children during the last thirty three years in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism have martyred 909 children during the last thirty three years in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the World Children Day, today, said the children are the worst victims of India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The report revealed that 909 children are among the 95,912 people martyred by the troops since January 1, 1989 till date.

The report said that the killing of civilians by the troops rendered 107,854 children orphaned in the territory during the period.

The report said that thousands of people including young school boys and girls were also injured by the pellets fired by Indian troops on peaceful protesters.

It added that dozens of persons including 19-month-old Hiba Jan, 4-year-old Zuhra Majeed, 8-year-old Asif Rashid, 8-year-old Owais Ahmad, 10-year-old Asif Ahmad Sheikh and 13-year-old Mir Arafat have lost their eyesight totally due to pellet injuries.

The report said a large number of school boys are among thousands of Kashmiris arrested since India scrapped the special status of IIOJK in August, 2019.

It maintained that conscientious people must raise voice for the rights of the Kashmiri children, adding that on World Children's Day, global community must not forget the plight of the children in IIOJK.