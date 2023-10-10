Kashmiri civil society calls for result-oriented role towards Palestine, Kashmir issues

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR ( AJK): (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) "The big powers who verbally talk high of human rights are in fact collusive collaborators in perpetuating regional and international oppression of the oppressor like Israel and India busy bleeding Palestinians and Kashmiris for the recorded longest period of 75 years in Middle East and in South Asia", was the unanimous reaction of masses of people.

This was observed by the people in general belonging to various segments of the local civil society and strategic intelligentsia in particular interviewed by APP here late Monday.

"The Israeli and the Indian atrocities of 75 years against Palestinians and Kashmiris are recorded by the UN itself and human rights organizations across the world. But the governments ignore those deluges of oppressions and suppression ongoing incessantly against Palestinians and Kashmiris", prominent public figures and atrocities recorders saod in replies to questions by the news agency.

They urged OIC to boycott Israel politically and commercially. "Despite several UN Security Council's resolutions recognising urgency for resolving 75-year old dispute of Palestine into two states in the Middle East 193 members of UN could not materialise the UN decision on ground", said Ch. Munir Hussain, President AJK Chapter of Pakistan Peoples Party [PPP], (Shaheed Bhutto).

"This graphic failure itself condemns the whole UN community comprising the powerful five and the remaing 188 strength of UN members", Munir said while talking to APP here.

Khalid lamented strongly that Muslim countries eager to buy relational normalisation with aggressor Israel are routinely cool over killings of Palestinians by occupying Israeli armed forces.

"The USA leashes the Muslim bloc for promoting her own international interests but does not walk the talk on ground. Israel is arm-pit child USA but does not pressure her child to implement the state solution of Palestine, was the argument of local Senior lawyers.