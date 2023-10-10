Open Menu

Kashmiri Civil Society Calls For Result-oriented Role Towards Palestine, Kashmir Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 05:49 PM

Kashmiri civil society calls for result-oriented role towards Palestine, Kashmir issues

"The big powers who verbally talk high of human rights are in fact collusive collaborators in perpetuating regional and international oppression of the oppressor like Israel and India busy bleeding Palestinians and Kashmiris for the recorded longest period of 75 years in Middle East and in South Asia", was the unanimous reaction of masses of people

MIRPUR ( AJK): (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) "The big powers who verbally talk high of human rights are in fact collusive collaborators in perpetuating regional and international oppression of the oppressor like Israel and India busy bleeding Palestinians and Kashmiris for the recorded longest period of 75 years in Middle East and in South Asia", was the unanimous reaction of masses of people.

This was observed by the people in general belonging to various segments of the local civil society and strategic intelligentsia in particular interviewed by APP here late Monday.

"The Israeli and the Indian atrocities of 75 years against Palestinians and Kashmiris are recorded by the UN itself and human rights organizations across the world. But the governments ignore those deluges of oppressions and suppression ongoing incessantly against Palestinians and Kashmiris", prominent public figures and atrocities recorders saod in replies to questions by the news agency.

u

They urged OIC to boycott Israel politically and commercially. "Despite several UN Security Council's resolutions recognising urgency for resolving 75-year old dispute of Palestine into two states in the Middle East 193 members of UN could not materialise the UN decision on ground", said Ch. Munir Hussain, President AJK Chapter of Pakistan Peoples Party [PPP], (Shaheed Bhutto).

"This graphic failure itself condemns the whole UN community comprising the powerful five and the remaing 188 strength of UN members", Munir said while talking to APP here.

"The big powers who verbally talk high of human rights are in fact collusive collaborators in perpetuating regional and international oppression of the oppressor like Israel and India busy bleeding Palestinians and Kashmiris for recorded longest period of 75 years in Middle East and in South Asia", said Raja Khalid Mahmood Khan, prominent trade union leader of the local business community and President Insaaf Traders Union, Mirpur AJK.

"The Israeli and the Indian atrocities of 75 years against Palestinians and Kashmiris are recorded by the UN itself and human rights organizations across the world. But the governments ignore those deluges of oppressions and suppressions ongoing incessantly against Palestinians and Kashmiris", Raja Khalid Mahmood Khan said while talking to APP here.

Khalid lamented strongly that Muslim countries eager to buy relational normalisation with aggressor Israel are routinely cool over killings of Palestinians by occupying Israeli armed forces.

"The USA leashes the Muslim bloc for promoting her own international interests but does not walk the talk on ground. Israel is arm-pit child USA but does not pressure her child to implement the state solution of Palestine, was the argument of local Senior lawyers.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Business Israel Palestine Civil Society Lawyers Buy Middle East Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim Asia OIC

Recent Stories

SAU scholar selected best scientists list

SAU scholar selected best scientists list

3 minutes ago
 UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian und ..

UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams

3 minutes ago
 Bilawal for ensuring education, safety of girls

Bilawal for ensuring education, safety of girls

3 minutes ago
 UoP observes World Mental Health Day

UoP observes World Mental Health Day

3 minutes ago
 Rally organized to express solidarity with Palesti ..

Rally organized to express solidarity with Palestine people

3 minutes ago
 PM for trickle-down effect of SIFC initiatives in ..

PM for trickle-down effect of SIFC initiatives in each province

3 minutes ago
MoST starts work on National STI Policy implementa ..

MoST starts work on National STI Policy implementation framework

3 minutes ago
 Baqar suspends MS 2-A hospital, SHO, headmuhrer of ..

Baqar suspends MS 2-A hospital, SHO, headmuhrer of PS Sukhkun

3 minutes ago
 Cheques distribution ceremony held at main campus ..

Cheques distribution ceremony held at main campus of SMBBMU Larkana

3 minutes ago
 CM orders reconduct of MDCAT-2023, refers matter t ..

CM orders reconduct of MDCAT-2023, refers matter to FIA for inquiry

3 minutes ago
 Quetta Customs seizes goods worth of Rs 450 mln in ..

Quetta Customs seizes goods worth of Rs 450 mln in first week of October

3 minutes ago
 Man killed in road accident in Quetta

Man killed in road accident in Quetta

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir