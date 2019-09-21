UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiri Community Comes Together Over IOK Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:36 PM

Kashmiri community comes together over IOK crisis

Worcester's Kashmiri community took to the streets to raise awareness of the ongoing situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir and the increased tensions between India and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Worcester's Kashmiri community took to the streets to raise awareness of the ongoing situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir and the increased tensions between India and Pakistan.

According to Kashmir Media Service the former Mayor of Worcester Count Jabbar Riaz and Labour's parliamentary candidate Count Lynn Denham were among those outside the Guildhall to raise awareness of the ongoing conflict between the two nuclear super powers.

The latest move in the near seven decade long conflict was sparked in August 2019 when the Indian government revoked the special status accorded to Indian occupied Kashmir in its constitution, the most far-reaching political move on the disputed region in nearly 70 years.

A presidential decree issued on August 5 revoked Article 370 of India's constitution which guaranteed special rights to the Muslim-majority state, including the right to its own constitution and autonomy to make laws on all matters except defence, communications and foreign affairs.

Thousands of additional Indian troops were also sent to the disputed region to impose a curfew while telecommunications and internet were also suspended.

The peaceful demonstration on the streets followed meetings attended by Worcester MP Robin Walker on the situation both in Westminster and with members of the Kashmiri community in the city.

Walker met with Lord Ahmad, Minister of State for the Commonwealth, the UN and South Asia, joining a cross party delegation to discuss the ongoing situation in occupied Kashmir.

While a number of city families mainly come from Azad Kashmir, a number have ties on the Indian side of the border. The Kashmiri community expressed its sadness at the curfew which has restricted family reunion during the festival of Eid.

During the meeting with Lord Ahmad, Mr Walker was assured the Government was working through all diplomatic channels to encourage de-escalation and to ensure long-term regional stability.

Walker then met members of the community, including Mayor of Worcester Count Allah Ditta, at Unity House in a bid to get some specific examples of the issues affecting constituents and their families.

"I have had serious concerns raised with me by a number of constituents and I was glad to be able to raise these directly with Lord Ahmad. While I respect that it is a tricky situation, I encourage all constituents with links to come forward and I will raise these directly to Lord Ahmad," he said.

"I will take up further concerns raised directly with the Foreign Secretary.

"It is very important to me as an elected representative to ensure my constituents are well served and, in cases like this where family members may directly be affected abroad, I would urge constituents to talk to me so I may make representations on their behalf," Mr Walker added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Internet United Nations Nuclear Worcester Azad Jammu And Kashmir May August Border 2019 Family Media All From Government Asia Labour Sad

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

18 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

33 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

33 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

33 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

48 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.