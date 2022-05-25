Kashmiri community pays homage to Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik

Like in other parts of the country, a ceremony was held in Abbottabad to show solidarity with imprisoned Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik at Abbottabad Press Club, where leading members of the Kashmir community participated

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Like in other parts of the country, a ceremony was held in Abbottabad to show solidarity with imprisoned Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik at Abbottabad Press Club, where leading members of the Kashmir community participated.

While speaking at the ceremony, Sheikh Mohammad Saleem, Sheikh Nisar Ahmed, Iqbal Kashmiri, Rafiq Bhatti and others asserted that the sentence of life imprisonment given to Yasin Malik by Indian courts could not slow down the struggle for Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir's independence.

Condemning the conviction of Yasin Malik, the speakers held that Hurriyat leader was subjected to torture and punished only for raising voice for IIOK's independence.

They held that the people of Kashmir were fighting for their right to self-determination.

They participants demanded the international community to help and support Kashmiris who were fighting for their right to self-determination and they should be liberated from Indian occupation according to their wishes as per UN resolutions.

Speakers held that Yasin Malik was a courageous leader of Kashmir and through his imprisonment the Indian government can not deter the resolve of the people of Kashmir.