UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiri Doctor Tops Three Super-specialty Exams In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 12:35 PM

Kashmiri doctor tops three super-specialty exams in IIOJK

Mohsin Raj Mantoo, a 29-year-old doctor, has topped all three Super Specialty examinations in AIIMS, NEET and PGI, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Mohsin Raj Mantoo, a 29-year-old doctor, has topped all three Super Specialty examinations in AIIMS, NEET and PGI, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media service, the 29-year-old doctor of Islamabad district studied medicine from Government Medical College, Srinagar in 2010, where he again proved to be a topper of his MBBS batch.

"My MD finished in July, 2020.

After a brief preparation period of three months, I appeared in Super Specialty exams in NEET, AIIMS and PGI. My choice for Super Specialty was Cardiology," he said in an interview.

He topped all the Super Specialty exams.

He credits his parents and wife for his achievements. "My father and mother have always been supportive and encouraging of my career choices. Besides, my wife, who is also a doctor has been my push factor. It's the support of each other which keeps us going," he said.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Doctor Wife Jammu Srinagar July 2020 Media All From Government

Recent Stories

PM sends time with his dogs as PDM holds rally at ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Lay Charges Against Lithuani ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan prays for early recovery ..

2 minutes ago

Aleem Khan condemns anti Lahore narrative of Mehmo ..

2 minutes ago

26 Nigerian generals Covid-19 positive: army

2 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation of Khalifa Bin ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.