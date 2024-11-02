In Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) state, Kashmiri human rights activist Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir International Forum for Justice Human Rights

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) state, Kashmiri human rights activist Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir International Forum for Justice Human Rights, castigated Delhi's installed puppet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sehna in the state for forced media dictates on Modi's and Amit Shah's forced policies at the 'Sher e Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, says a report reaching from across the line of control (LoC) here Saturday.

The report said that the Indian government and her occupational forces have already stopped enabling journalists and media personnel to operate freely in the Valley, and now the diktat, issued by the puppet Governor, tantamount to direct interference against the freedom of the press in the IIOJK.

According to the report, previously the Kashmiri journalists had been summoned and subjected to harassment by the Indian occupational security agencies merely for reporting the facts on the ground.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo said that the latest statement by the puppet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sehna testified the appalling operative conditions of media in the IIOJK.

Reiterating that the media had the right to report freely and impartially, the people of the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir state, Untoo, rejected Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Dual, and puppet LG Manoj Sehna's dictatorship. He expressed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir state accepted Farooq Abdullah as Kashmiri and not RSS, BJP, or RSS.

Untoo further added that the attempts by the puppet Lieutenant Governor Sehna to coerce the media in the disputed occupied state were to ensure that the facts on the ground do not come out and only reports that the government wants to peddle were disseminated, he underlined.

The Kashmiri human rights activist stated "media is the fourth pillar of democracy, and the "state administration" should ensure freedom of the press instead of muzzling it, the report added.