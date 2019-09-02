UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiri Human Rights Activist Stopped At Delhi Airport

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 02:57 PM

Kashmiri human rights activist stopped at Delhi Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :A Kashmiri human rights activist was stopped on Monday by fearful authorities at the Delhi airport and barred from flying abroad.

According to details, a human rights activist Gowhar Gilani was stopped from travelling to Germany at the Indira Gandhi International airport (IGA), Kashmir Media Service reported .

He was travelling for a programme with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle in Bonn.

Immigration authorities at Indira Gandhi International Airport Delhi stopped him, saying he could not leave the country. The authorities stopped Gilani from flying abroad without citing any reasons.

Gilani said that the immigration officer told him that they had clear instructions to not allow him to fly out because of the "prevailing situation in Kashmir".

He was not given any written order on why he has been stopped.

Last month, Kashmiri politician and former IAS officer Shah Faesal was stopped at the airport and was not allowed traveling abroad.

Political analysts believed that the move depicts fear of Indian authorities that Kashmiri rights activists, journalists and politicians may share the horrific details of occupied Kashmir under siege for many weeks before the world if they were allowed to travel abroad.

