Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik's Daughter For Rights Of Children In Indian Occupied Kashmir

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik's daughter for rights of children in Indian occupied Kashmir

Daughter of Hurriyat Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, Raziyah Sultana, has expressed her strong resentment over the persecution of children in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of occupying forces

In an exclusive radio podcast, she regretted that the Kashmiri children are not being allowed to get education while pellet guns are also being used against them and their parents.

In an exclusive radio podcast, she regretted that the Kashmiri children are not being allowed to get education while pellet guns are also being used against them and their parents.

Raziyah Sultana said it is the mission of her life to protect the Kashmiri children and send them to schools. For this, she sought the support of Pakistani children.

Putting up a brave face, Raziyah Sultana emphatically stated that she is not scared of Modi. Rather, she said that Modi and India are scared of her father Yasin Malik and that is why he has been incarcerated. Raziyah Sultana said those languishing in jails in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have committed no crime, but their struggle for the right to self-determination is peaceful.

She said the killing of innocent Muslims is a crime and this must come to an end.

She also urged the world community including the United Nations to save the Kashmiri people from the cruel clutches of Modi, who wants to turn Kashmir into mini-India.

She said the Kashmiris should be given the right to self-determination.

She was confident that the Kashmiri people will get independence very soon. The daughter of the Hurriyat leader was appreciative of the support extended by Pakistan to the oppressed Kashmiri people saying that Pakistan has always stood by the innocent people, and Kashmir will become part of Pakistan.

The ten years old Raziyah Sultana also recalled childhood memories and the time she spent with her father saying that she miss her father Yasin Malik, very much, expressing confidence that he will return soon. She said four years have passed since she last talked to her father on the telephone.

Raziyah Sultana also paid glowing tributes to the founding father Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah saying that he is a role model for us who spent the whole of his life for the sake of Pakistan.

