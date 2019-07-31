Kashmiri leader stresses UN resolutions for resolving Kashmir dispute amid renewed focus on it

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :A prominent Kashmiri leader has underscored the critical importance of United Nations resolutions on Kashmir as he said they provide an agreed plan for settling the 71-year-old dispute between India and Pakistan

"These resolutions bind both India and Pakistan to respect the verdict of the people of Kashmir to be obtained through a free vote under the impartial supervision of the United Nations," Ghulam Nabi Fai, secretary-general of the Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum, said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Fai was responding to India's rejection of US President Donald Trump's offer to media the Kashmir dispute, with Indian External Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar saying, "Simla and Lahore accords provide the basis for resolution of all issues bilaterally." The president made the offer during a July 22 meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House that brought the Kashmir dispute into sharp focus of the world community.

In his statement, the Kashmiri leader reminded the Indian minister that India and Pakistan have concluded agreements that are embodied in the resolutions adopted by the United Nations Security Council. "These resolutions constitute an agreement because, unlike most resolutions of the Security Council, their provisions were first negotiated with the parties and, in written statements, explicitly accepted by them." Noting that India and Pakistan also concluded bilateral agreements at Lahore and Simla, Fai said the Simla Agreement nowhere precludes a settlement of the Kashmir dispute along the lines laid down by the United Nations. "Nor does it require that the United Nations be by-passed in the effort towards a settlement, " he said.

"On the contrary," he added, "it expressly says that the relations between the two countries shall be governed by the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations.

One of the basic principles of the UN Charter (Article 33) is to seek a solution of any dispute by negotiation, enquiry, conciliation, arbitration, judicial settlement, resort to regional agencies or arrangements or other peaceful means. The linked principle (Article 34) is that the Security Council may investigate any dispute and (Article 36) at any stage recommend appropriate procedures or methods of adjustment. The Simla Agreement thus reinforces the obligations of both parties to achieve a settlement in accordance with the resolutions endorsed by the Security Council, and, if their bilateral efforts fail, to turn to the United Nations for assistance." "Why is the Simla Agreement put in the forefront rather than the UN resolutions," the Kashmiri leader asked. "One explanations can be the impression that the Simla Agreement, being of more recent origin than the UN resolutions, might be more effective in activating the process. This is wrong in view of the fact that, for 42 years, the Simla Agreement has signally failed to shake India out of its obdurate refusal to negotiate a settlement of the Kashmir problem. The current Indian position is that India is prepared to talk but there is nothing to talk about except how to crush the resistance in Kashmir and perpetuate the status quo." Fai added, "If non-implementation were to render an agreement defunct, then the Simla Agreement is in no better state than the earlier, far more concrete and comprehensive agreement painstakingly worked out by the United Nations and concluded under its auspices in 1948-49. If passage of time were allowed to extinguish solemn international agreements, then the Simla Agreement has already suffered the same fate as the UN resolutions. If agreements are to be revived, then why one and not the other?"