Kashmiri leader warns India of dire consequences of tinkering with Article 35-A

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) , Reacting sharply on deployment of additional 100 companies of the Indian occupying forces to Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir, J&K Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone said on Saturday that the reports about deployment of Indian troops had created scare and panic among people, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control

"Nobody seems to have the remotest idea of what is in the offing. The signs are ominous and rumor mills are rife with suggestions that the special identity of the Kashmiri people may be under attack. The rumors of tinkering with Article 35 A (of Indian constitution) are spreading fast and there is no reaction from the state or the Indian government. If the government of the day indeed has any such intentions, it would be tantamount to stretching adventurism to unacceptable limits", the IOK-based Kashmiri leader said in a media interview in occupied Srinagar, according to the report.

"I fail to understand why the Kashmiri people are being provoked and incited. Kashmir is a tiny part nestled in a remote corner mired in its own problems; yet current day nationalism seems to be defined by the levels of vile, hatred and contempt for the Jammu & Kashmir people. The tv channels in a country as big as India seem to be dependent on abuses hurled at Kashmiri people for their advertisement revenue.

This truly is a sorry state of affairs and is moving towards a case of chronic majoritarian superiority syndrome", he added.

Sajad added that the Kashmiri people have been subjected to unimaginable atrocities from all sides and while they are desperate to move on in their life, Delhi seems intent on goading them, the report said.

"It is like one billion people (of India) descending upon a few million Kashmiris, boasting of teaching them a lesson. This behavior certainly does not depict valor; rather it reeks of cowardice. Ironically it is not only the billion people who want to thrust their definition of Indian-ness on to the people of Kashmir but some experimentalists, who have not yet tired of fatal experimentations", he said.

"There is a certain historicity associated with the special status. It is embedded with trust and dignity. Reneging on such promises will only further the already-prevailed alienation and mistrust towards Delhi", he observed, the report said.

Indian held Jammu & Kashmir has been the center of violence and conflict for the last three decades which has consumed thousands of innocent lives, he concluded.