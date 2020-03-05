UrduPoint.com
Kashmiri Leaders Hail OIC's Continued Support Towards Resolution Of Kashmir And Palestine Disputes

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:39 PM

Ice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF), Altaf Hussain Wani, has hailed the Special Envoy of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Yousef M. Al Dobeay, for reiterating and reaffirming the OIC's commitment and continued support towards the resolution of the disputes of Kashmir and Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF), Altaf Hussain Wani, has hailed the Special Envoy of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Yousef M. Al Dobeay, for reiterating and reaffirming the OIC's commitment and continued support towards the resolution of the disputes of Kashmir and Palestine.

The OIC envoy, who is heading a six-member delegation, addressing a press conference in Islamabad said that the OIC had always strongly supported the settlement of the Kashmir and Palestine disputes, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Altaf Hussain Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad said, "There is no doubt that the OIC has always expressed concern over the situation in the region but in the prevailing situation, it is imperative that the august body should take some bold steps to mitigate the unending sufferings of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmiri (IOK).

He also lauded the role of World Muslim Congress (WMC) and International Human Rights Association of American Minorities (IHRAAM) for highlighting the plight of Kashmiri detainees booked under the draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA). The JKNF in a statement denounced India's NIA for illegally arresting Tariq Ahmad and his daughter Insha in Pulwama.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik and President of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Altaf Ahmed Butt, in their separate statements in Islamabad condemned the illegal and unjustified arrest of a 50-yar-old civilian, Tariq Ahmed and his daughter, Insha Tariq, by the Indian agencies in occupied Kashmir.

Abdul Majeed Malik demanded immediate release of Tariq Ahmed and his daughter and said that killings and arrest could not subdue the Kashmiris' freedom sentiment and they would continue their liberation struggle till complete success.

Altaf Ahmed Butt said that Indian agencies and the army in a bid to suppress the freedom movement had illegally arrested thousands of Kashmiris but would never succeed in their nefarious designs. He said that the international human rights organizations must come forward to save the lives of thousands of innocent Kashmiris lodged in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men's League, Zahid Ashraf, in a statement in Islamabad warned the Indian collaborators, Altaf Bukhari, Muzaffar Hussain Baig and Usman Majeed not to play with the emotions of the oppressed Kashmiris.

