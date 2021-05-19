Kashmiri leaders pay tributes to Mirvaiz Farooq, Abdul Ghani

Kashmiri leaders Wednesday paid glorifying tributes to Shaheed e Millat Mirvaiz Mohammad Farooq and Shaheed e Hurriyet Abdul Ghani Lone and other martyrs of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Addressing a press conference here, they also discussed the latest ongoing genocide of Kashmiris at the hands of 900 thousand forces of India, said a press release. The speakers at the press conference briefed the reporters about the India's aggression in IIOJK and has deployed 9,00,000 Indian troops in the valley which are involved in massacres of Kashmiris . They said that under the garb of cordon and search operations, the Indian army was abusing, humiliating, disappearing and torturing Kashmiri people.

The innocent Kashmiris were arbitrary arrested and taken to unknown destinations.

The plight of Kashmiri detainees in Indian jails were vary pathetic and there was grave danger to their life under custody, they have been deprived from medical care and appeal was made to World Health Organization to intervene and provide medical aid and facilities to the Kashmiris in the in recognized disputed area.

The press conference was also attended by former Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Ghulam Mohammasd Saffi, Mohammad Hussain Khateeb, Syed Faiz Naqasbandi and Syed Yousuf Naseem.