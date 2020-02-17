UrduPoint.com
Kashmiri Leaders Remind Antonio Gutters Of UN Obligations On Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 03:07 PM

In Occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) and Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while welcoming the visit by the UN Secretary General, Antnio Guterres to Pakistan, hoped that he will play his role in settlement of the Kashmir dispute in the light of UN resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :In Occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) and Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while welcoming the visit by the UN Secretary General, Antnio Guterres to Pakistan, hoped that he will play his role in settlement of the Kashmir dispute in the light of UN resolutions.

JKPL Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and Vice Chairman Syed Ijaz Rahmani in their statement referred to the report of the UN Human Rights Commission on rights abuses in Occupied Kashmir, said that the implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir has become more inevitable in view of the present state of affairs in the occupied territory, reported Kashmir Media Service. The peace resolution will also improve relations between India and Pakistan and herald an era of prosperity in South Asia, they added.

Meanwhile, Reminding Antonio Gutters of his legal and moral obligations to protect the fundamental rights of the people in conflict-hit zones, Senior Vice Chairman of JKNF, Altaf Hassian Wani said that rights situation in the Occupied Kashmir have deteriorated to such a level where UN intervention has become indispensable.

In a statement issued in Islamabad on Monday Wani said, "Kashmiris welcome Mr. Gutter's statement for enhanced dialogue on Kashmir and full respect for humans rights in the region but the fact is that this rhetorical repetition would hardly bring any change on the ground unless concrete steps are taken to address the critical situation in the occupied valley.

