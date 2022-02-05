UrduPoint.com

Kashmiri Leaders Thank Pakistan For Its All-out Support To K-cause

February 05, 2022

Kashmiri leaders thank Pakistan for its all-out support to K-cause

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Kashmiri Senior Hurriyat leaders while thanking the government and particularly the people of Pakistan for expressing complete solidarity with the struggling people of occupied Kashmir have said that a strong and stable Pakistan was guarantor to the success of Kashmiris' freedom struggle.

In a joint statement issued in IIOJK Friday, Hurriyat leader Ch. Shaheen Iqbal, Hakeem Ab. Rasheed, Ershad Ahmed, Ghulam Nabi War and Shafiq-ur-Rehman expressed their sense of gratitude over Pakistan's continued political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for right to self-determination.

The observance of Kashmir day, they said, demonstrated Pakistan's consistent policy, its unwavering commitment and allegiance towards the cause of Kashmir.

"The people of Indian occupied Kashmir deeply appreciate this enduring support on the part of Pakistan that despite facing many daunting challenges never hesitated in advocating Kashmir cause at important world forums", they said.

Lauding Pakistan's role for championing the cause of Kashmir at world level they said that Pakistan has always played pivotal role in providing every possible support at regional and international level to the ongoing liberation struggle of the Kashmiri people.

Seeking peace, prosperity and economic stability for the people of Pakistan the Kashmiri leaders said a politically stable and economically strong Pakistan was guarantor to the success of Kashmiris' freedom struggle.

