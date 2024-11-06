Open Menu

Kashmiri Leaders Vow To Intensify Call For Freedom

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 10:06 PM

Kashmiri leaders vow to intensify call for freedom

British Kashmiri leaders Liaquat Ali and Chaudhary Shaukat Ali on Wednesday addressed a Jammu Martyrs Day reference in Mirpur, AJK, paying tribute to 0.70 million martyrs who lost their lives in 1947

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) British Kashmiri leaders Liaquat Ali and Chaudhary Shaukat Ali on Wednesday addressed a Jammu Martyrs Day reference in Mirpur, AJK, paying tribute to 0.70 million martyrs who lost their lives in 1947.

The duo emphasized the crucial role of Kashmiri expatriates in highlighting the urgency of a peaceful Kashmir solution.

As unofficial ambassadors, they reaffirmed their support for the country's institutions and people. Liaquat Ali stressed the need for international intervention, while Chaudhary Shaukat Ali underscored the Kashmiris' unwavering spirit of freedom.

The event, organized by the Kashmir Press Club, saw prominent figures, including Barrister Omar Ali Chaudhry and Syed Abid Hussain Shah, President of Kashmir Press Club Mirpur, come together to honor the martyrs and reaffirm their commitment to Kashmir's freedom struggle.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event Million

Recent Stories

Workers to be provided medical, financial benefits ..

Workers to be provided medical, financial benefits through Benazir Mazdoor Card: ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt. committed to strengthen rule of law: Danyal ..

Govt. committed to strengthen rule of law: Danyal Ch

31 seconds ago
 KP food authority conduct operations against adult ..

KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DIKhan

7 minutes ago
 Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of S ..

Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs

7 minutes ago
 NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for Se ..

NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for September

7 minutes ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders ..

IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders to surrender by Nov 11

7 minutes ago
ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

19 minutes ago
 16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

19 minutes ago
 Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important project ..

Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important projects

11 minutes ago
 Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, ki ..

Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody

11 minutes ago
 Three boilers sealed, owners fined

Three boilers sealed, owners fined

19 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour C ..

Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir