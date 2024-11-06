Kashmiri Leaders Vow To Intensify Call For Freedom
Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 10:06 PM
British Kashmiri leaders Liaquat Ali and Chaudhary Shaukat Ali on Wednesday addressed a Jammu Martyrs Day reference in Mirpur, AJK, paying tribute to 0.70 million martyrs who lost their lives in 1947
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) British Kashmiri leaders Liaquat Ali and Chaudhary Shaukat Ali on Wednesday addressed a Jammu Martyrs Day reference in Mirpur, AJK, paying tribute to 0.70 million martyrs who lost their lives in 1947.
The duo emphasized the crucial role of Kashmiri expatriates in highlighting the urgency of a peaceful Kashmir solution.
As unofficial ambassadors, they reaffirmed their support for the country's institutions and people. Liaquat Ali stressed the need for international intervention, while Chaudhary Shaukat Ali underscored the Kashmiris' unwavering spirit of freedom.
The event, organized by the Kashmir Press Club, saw prominent figures, including Barrister Omar Ali Chaudhry and Syed Abid Hussain Shah, President of Kashmir Press Club Mirpur, come together to honor the martyrs and reaffirm their commitment to Kashmir's freedom struggle.
APP/ahr/378
