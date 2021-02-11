UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiri Martyrs' Sacrifices Won't Go Waste: Mishal Malik

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:04 PM

Kashmiri Martyrs' sacrifices won't go waste: Mishal Malik

Wife of jailed Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, Mishal Malik Thursday while paying tributes to prominent Kashmiri martyrs said the blood of these martyrs will not be allowed to go to waste and people will never forget their sacrifices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Wife of jailed Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, Mishal Malik Thursday while paying tributes to prominent Kashmiri martyrs said the blood of these martyrs will not be allowed to go to waste and people will never forget their sacrifices.

Talking to a private news channel, she said both kashmiri leaders Mohammad Maqbool Butt and Mohammad Afzal Guru were heroes of Kashmiris and we are proud of them, adding, We are committed to fulfilling their mission.

She further appeal to human rights organizations to utilize their offices in bringing to book the perpetrators involved in heinous crimes against humanity in IIOJK.

She regretted that Modi-led administration in India is committing political blunders and posing serious threats to regional peace and stability.

BJP is pursuing the Hindutva ideology and Indian institutions are under the influence of RSS, she said, adding,it is high time for Pakistan to continue its diplomatic efforts to expose Indian brutalities at the international front.

She said India's Narendra Modi regime is adopting discriminatory attitude towards minorities and promoting Hindutva mindset and attitude of India is not only dangerous for minorities but for all the women living in India due to the high risk of sexual violence and regressive traditions.

Mishal Malik regretted that the Kashmiri Hurriyet leadership is still in Indian jails and young Kashmiris are being arrested and tortured by Indian forces.

She said the Muslims and minorities in India are forced to live as a second class citizen and Indian government is habitual of violating international laws.

India constitution and institutions are supporting the Indian atrocities in IIOJK, she mentioned.

India considers Kashmir as a domestic issue and does not care about the international laws. It is need of the hour for the International community to take all possible legal action against India, she demanded.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Martyrs Shaheed Narendra Modi Wife Young Women Muslim All Government Blood

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

43 seconds ago

Crafts exhibition to promote women artisans on Feb ..

47 seconds ago

Natural Gas to Remain Important Transition Fuel in ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan calls upon UNSC sanctions committee for a ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 57 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

45 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Japanese Emperor on Natio ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.