Kashmiri migrant Altaf Baba dies in Muzaffarabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :A Kashmiri migrant and renowned freedom activist, Altaf Ahmad Baba, died of cardiac arrest in Muzaffarabad.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Altaf Ahmad Baba, who migrated from Batamaloo area of Srinagar to Azad Kashmir in the wake of Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir in 1990s died in a hospital in Muzaffarabad, last night.

A large number of local population, migrant Kashmiri community members and Hurriyat leaders participated in his funeral in Muzaffarabad.