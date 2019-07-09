Kashmiri Muslims being massacre for refusal apostasy: Masood Khan

Conspiracies on to confuse youth about Islam, ideology of Pakistan

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 9th July, 2019) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that unity and cohesion is vital to foil attempts of creating confusion about Islam, ideology of Pakistan and the ideological approach of the Kashmiri people, because only a strong ideological base can lead the Kashmir liberation movement to its ultimate goal.

Addressing as chief guest at the 100th session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council of Islamic Ideology here on Tuesday, he said that the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir desired to become part of Pakistan because of two-nation theory which was also the basis of creation of Pakistan.

The AJK president said that Islam was a complete code of life, which provides guidance to us in every field of life. Islam, he maintained, cannot be restricted to mere a few laws. "Side by side with Islamizing of existing laws, it is obligatory for the CII to promote an environment of unity and cohesion in the society," he stressed He said that the enemy intended to create split in our rank and file and create confusion among our youth so as to weaken our strength.

Therefore, the CII should also make recommendations to guide media in playing its responsible role in the light of Quran and Sunnah, he said adding that Islamizing of our education system and the curriculum was a grave challenge for which all of us particularly the CII will have to play an active role.

Touching upon the situation of occupied Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan said that several Hindu fanatic groups like RSS and Bajrang Dal are poised to drift the Kashmiri Muslims away from their religion, and the Kashmiri Muslims were being massacred because they are not willing to quit their religion and ideology.

"Under a conspiracy, the Muslims have been pit against each other in South Asian and West Africa," he added. Addressing the session, Chief Justice Chaudhry Ibrahim Zia, who is also the CII chief said that the incumbent government, under the 13th amendment, had provided constitutional cover to the CII, and now it is the responsibility of the government and the state legislature to take practical steps to enforce Islam in letter and spirit in individual and collective lives.

He said that it is only the religion Islam which stresses welfare of humanity. "I believe that with slight efforts, the tiny state of Jammu and Kashmir can be turned into a model region in the world," he concluded.

Chaired by Chief Justice Chaudhry Ibrahim Zia, the session was attended among others by members of the council Mufti Syed Kifayat Hussain Naqvi, Maulana Mohammad Saeed Yousuf, Maulana Mohammad Ikram Kaashmiri, Maulana Qazi Mohammad Obaidullah, Maulana Siddique Siddiqui, Maulana Syed Ghulam Yasin Shah, Syed Mushtaq Hussain Gilani, and the CII secretary Syed Nazirul Hassan Gilani.