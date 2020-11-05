Kashmiri Muslims specific target of anti- Islam frenzy: AJK president

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the Muslims of particularly India and Kashmir are the main target of the wave of Islamophobia currently sweeping across the world

Pallandri (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the Muslims of particularly India and Kashmir are the main target of the wave of Islamophobia currently sweeping across the world.

However, he maintained that the Kashmiri Muslims have not succumbed to repression being perpetrated by the Indian fanatic rulers.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar held here on Wednesday to pay homage to prominent religious scholar, Qari Masood Yousuf. The seminar was also addressed among others by the chief of Jamiat Ulema Islam Pakistan Maulana Fazlur Rehman, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, AJK Minister for Finance Dr Mohammad Najib Naqi, and Maulana Sayeed Yousuf.

The AJK President said that Islam was flourishing in every continent and the azan [call for prayers] was echoing in every length and cranny across the world. Therefore neither the Muslims can be eliminated nor can the call of Allah-o-Akbar be suppressed by any power on earth.

He said that the whole Muslim ummah was protesting and condemning the blasphemy in France and called upon the whole Muslim ummah and the civilized countries to boycott the French products. He asserted that during his recent visit to the University of Health Sciences (UHS), the students and teachers had pledged to boycott the French products in all medical colleges affiliated with the University.

The AJK President said that we would have to uphold the spirit of the martyrs of Kashmir particularly those who liberated this part of Kashmir by shedding their blood. The people in Occupied Jammu and Kashmiri have spurned all perks being offered by India, and they demand just their freedom and the right of self-determination.

He lamented that the modesty of the respectable woman folk on the other side of the Line of Control was not safe today, and the Kashmiris are being turned into a minority in their own homeland as non-Kashmiri subjects from all over India were being settled in occupied territory.

Paying homage to late Sheikhul Hadith Maulana Yousuf, Sardar Masood Khan said that the Poonch region particularly Sadhnoti was the land of martyrs and Ghazis who had sacrifices their lives to liberate Azad Kashmir.

On this, the occasion, the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the whole Muslim ummah particularly the Pakistani nation stands by the Kashmiri people. The federal government must avoid any action related to Gilgit-Baltistan which may hurt the Kashmir cause.

In his address, the AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider said that we cannot leave our brethren of occupied Kashmir alone before the Indian aggression, and the liberation struggle will continue till the last Kashmiri subject is alive. Prime Minister Haider said freedom movement in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will be continued till last Kashmiri is alive

Addressing the function, AJK Minister, Dr Najeeb Naqi said that the person in whose memory we are gathered here today was a companion of the oppressed and downtrodden. He said that his love and affection has drawn people from far and wide here today. The presence of thousands of people at his funeral was proof that he lived in the hearts of the people.